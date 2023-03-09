Selena Gomez pens loving letter to younger self: ‘Please don’t be afraid’

Famed singer and songwriter Selena Gomez has just taken a short trip down memory lane, to reminisce over her younger days for International Women’s Day.
The star’s post was shared to Instagram and includes a candid portrait in nature and even a letter to her younger self.
It reads, “Dear younger me, please don’t be afraid to ask for help [heart emoji]”.
She also announced an initiative via Rare Beauty and added, “Today is International Women’s Day and I want each of us to be gentler to ourselves. Write your younger self a @RareBeauty #rarereminder and stick it on your mirror to remind yourself that you deserve the world. Love you.”
Meghan Markle made efforts to get pregnant with her first child
King Charles and Meghan Markle bonded after her wedding to Prince Harry
Meghan Markle made staff members cry, accused Prince William
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped away from allopathy to get pregnant
Meghan and Harry celebrated their daughter Lilibet's christening with American friends
Sydney Sweeney And Julianne Moore will play mother-daughter duo in new Apple movie