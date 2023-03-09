 
close
Thursday March 09, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Snoop Dogg insults Drake and DJ Khaled?.

Snoop Dogg insults Drake and DJ Khaled?.

By Web Desk
March 09, 2023
Snoop Dogg insults Drake and DJ Khaled?.

Snoop Dogg is known for sharing hilarious meme for his millions of fans on Instagram.

The rapper on Wednesday left his followers in stitches when he posted a meme targeting four rappers.

"When you have the same mom but different dads," read the meme that contained a collage of four pictures featuring Drake, DJ Khaled, NAV and French Montana.

Snoop Dogg is followed by more than 79 million people on the Facebook-owned application.