Snoop Dogg insults Drake and DJ Khaled?.

Snoop Dogg is known for sharing hilarious meme for his millions of fans on Instagram.
The rapper on Wednesday left his followers in stitches when he posted a meme targeting four rappers.
"When you have the same mom but different dads," read the meme that contained a collage of four pictures featuring Drake, DJ Khaled, NAV and French Montana.
Snoop Dogg is followed by more than 79 million people on the Facebook-owned application.
Meghan Markle's husband Prince Harry's lawsuit against a UK newspapers publisher will go to trial in May
Cole Sprouse is shamed for smoking indoors in interview and 'humiliating' ex-girlfriend on Women's Day
Harry and Meghan avoided a British baptism for their daughter Lilibet
Raquel Leviss is sharing her apology to Ariana Madix
Cara Delevingne shares that her journey to healing won't be 'overnight' but a slow 'lifelong commitment'
Steve Carell recalls filming the series finale, in a new podcast with former 'Office' co-stars Jenna Fischer and...