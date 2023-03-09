 
Thursday March 09, 2023
King Charles and Meghan Markle spoke about media-related concerns during dinner

By Web Desk
March 09, 2023
Meghan Markle requested King Charles to tell media to back off

Meghan Markle and King Charles III talked about growing media intrusion into their lives back in 2018.

Writing in his memoir 'Spare', the Duke of Sussex reveals how he complained to his father about the press alongside wife Meghan.

He begins: "We talked a bit during that dinner about the stress we’d been under. If we could just convince the papers to back off, we said…for a little while. Pa nodded."

Harry added: "But he felt it very important to remind us— Yes, yes, Pa. We know. Don’t read it."

Meghan and Harry eventually stepped back from their senior positions in the Royal Family in 2020.