Mbappe set to make Champions League return as PSG face Bayern Munich

MUNICH: Kylian Mbappe will start for Paris Saint-Germain in Wednesday’s second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie at Bayern Munich after returning to full fitness.
The France forward came off the bench in the 1-0 loss to Bayern in the first leg following a thigh injury, while defender Achraf Hakimi, who was charged with rape last week, is also in the line-up.
Neymar is sidelined by a likely season-ending ankle injury that will require surgery, with midfielders Fabian Ruiz and Vitinha coming in for Carlos Soler and teenager Warren Zaire-Emery.
Bayern made three changes to the team that won in Paris last month, recalling Thomas Mueller, who will take the captain’s armband from Joshua Kimmich.
Alphonso Davies and Josip Stanisic also start as Leroy Sane and Joao Cancelo drop to the bench.
France defender Benjamin Pavard misses the match through suspension.
Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1)
Yann Sommer; Josip Stanisic, Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt, Alphonso Davies; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Kingsley Coman, Thomas Mueller (capt), Jamal Musiala; Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
Coach: Julian Nagelsmann (GER)
Paris Saint-Germain (3-5-2)
Gianluigi Donnarumma; Danilo Pereira, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos (capt); Achraf Hakimi, Marco Verratti, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Nuno Mendes; Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe
Coach: Christophe Galtier (FRA)
Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA)
