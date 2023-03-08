Cole Sprouse called out by fans for 'humiliating' ex girlfriend Lili Reinhart in recent podcast interview

Cole Sprouse was called out by fans for speaking about ex Lili Reinhart in a "humiliating" way on Women's Day.

In an interview with Alex Cooper on his Call Her Daddy podcast on March 8, Cole Sprouse claimed that he and Lilli "both did a lot of damage to each other."

As per Daily Mail, Cole told the listeners, "the clichés of dating someone you work with are very much true'.

He shared, "It was really hard. We both did a lot of damage to each other. The work thing got difficult because it was hard to suspend the way we felt about each other and it didn't afford us the luxury of distance to overcome that."

The Five Feet Apart actor said, "We are good friends now and we work really well together. I'm grateful I got to go through it with her but all the clichés of dating someone you work with are very much true."

Cole first revealed the pair split "mutually" but quickly changed his tune admitting 'it was me, I left, it was time'.

He added, "It absolutely lasted longer because we worked together. There was a lot of pressure and I think if I had loved myself more I would have left earlier."

People took to Twitter to lambast the 30-year-old for smoking indoors and speaking about his ex in a "humiliating" way.