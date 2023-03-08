Michelle Yeoh under fire for Instagram post about Oscars

Michelle Yeoh was slammed for sharing an article on Instagram that singled out her Academy Award competitor Cate Blanchett.

The article was Vogue’s 6 March piece, titled “It’s Been Over Two Decades Since We’ve Had a Non-White Best Actress Winner. Will That Change in 2023?”

The Marvel actor captioned, “This is not just for me, this is for every little girl that looks like me... We want to be seen. We want to be heard.”

However, the post went viral which prompted the actor to remove it.

The Crazy Rich Asians star also received heat for sharing one paragraph which particularly mentioned Cate Blanchett.

It reads, “Detractors would say that Blanchett’s is the stronger performance – the acting veteran is, indisputably, incredible as the prolific conductor Lydia Tár – but it should be noted that she already has two Oscars (for best supporting actress for The Aviator in 2005, and best actress for Blue Jasmine in 2014).

“A third would perhaps confirm her status as an industry titan but, considering her expansive and unparalleled body of work, are we still in need of yet more confirmation?

Meanwhile, for Yeoh, an Oscar would be life-changing: her name would forever be preceded by the phrase ‘Academy Award winner,’ and it should result in her getting meatier parts, after a decade of being criminally underused in Hollywood.”

On the issue, journalist Iva Dixit tweeted, “Which overeager 2016-era I’m With Her millennial on Michelle Yeoh’s social media management team got that Instagram post approved? Please explain yourself.”

Another wrote, “Michelle Yeoh screencapped eight slides worth of paragraphs from that article she posted on Instagram! Do not go messing with her reputation during the last week of this thing by acting like she's calling out Blanchett!”