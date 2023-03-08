David Beckham wishes Victoria, other ladies of family on Women's day except Nicola Peltz

David Beckham wished wife Victoria Beckham, daughter Harper and other ladies of his family on International Women's Day, but failed to mention daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz.

The legendary footballer turned to Instagram on Wednesday to pen a heartfelt tribute to honor the most significent women in his life.

"On this International women’s day I want to celebrate the amazing women in my life who inspire me with their work ethic, loyalty, kindness and love for their familie… I feel lucky to have them in my life x Happy international women’s day to all the incredible women around the world x today we celebrate you" he wrote in the caption with a heart emoji.





In the carousel of images, the former football star featured his wife Victoria Beckham, daughter Harper and sister Lynne Beckham.

However, the Beckham, 47, forgot to mention Nicola Peltz, the wife of his son Brooklyn Beckham.

The series of images also included three childhood photos as well. This post comes after Nicola put a loved up display with Beckham clan at Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show.