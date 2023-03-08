Princess Eugenie shares first statement amid reports she permanently moved to Frogmore Cottage

Princess Eugenie has shared her first statement amid reports she has permanently moved to Frogmore Cottage with her family following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's eviction from the Windsor home.
Princess Eugenie, who is expecting her second child, visited the Horatio's Garden at London Spinal Cord Injury Centre on Tuesday.
Later, Prince Andrew’s daughter took to Instagram and shared photos with a statement.
She said, “Such a pleasure to go back to visit @horatiosgarden at Stanmore last week and catch up with the incredible team and patients.
“The charity builds gardens in hospital spinal centres around the UK and provide a much needed space for patients to enjoy nature in an accessible way.”
Pregnant Eugenie continued, “I also cast my thumbprint in support of #horatiosgardenchelsea a piece of artwork that will feature in the Garden.”
This is Eugenie’s first post after reports she has moved into Frogmore Cottage just weeks after Prince Harry was evicted.
Riley Keough honoured her late grandfather, Elvis Presley, in her new show ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’
Sarah Ferguson says 'forgiveness is key' when it comes to 'family unity' while talking about Prince Harry, Meghan...
Sarah Ferguson and Princess Diana were sisters-in-law who had a turbulent relationship until the end.
Prince Harry was 'more cautious' in interview with trauma expert despite previously attacking royals publically, expert
But campaigners warn that beyond boosting the motor sport´s popularity, the show is also delivering into homes...
Prince William said, “Congratulations to each and every one of today’s recipients, whose work across all areas of...