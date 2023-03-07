PSL 2023: 'I love hitting sixes,' says Tim David

Multan Sultans batter Tim David. — Photo by author

KARACHI: Multan Sultans’ flamboyant batter Tim David said that he loves hitting sixes and is looking forward to scoring big runs in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023.

Speaking to Geo News ahead of Sultan’s game against Islamabad United in Rawalpindi today, the Australian cricketer said that he has high expectations from himself and wants to contribute to the team’s cause.

David scored 60-off-27, hitting 5 sixes, hours after his interview.

“I have high expectations of myself. I just want to go out on the field and contribute to the team's success. I love hitting sixes, I love spending time in the middle. So, hopefully, I can score some runs. And, just have a lot of fun out there,” he said.

“Obviously, I want to win the tournament. We came second last year and that's really disappointing to lose the final but that's hard to control. I want to play well. I want to win the tournament,” said the aggressive batter.

David was first introduced to the PSL by the Lahore Qalandars in the COVID-hit PSL 2021 for the Abu Dhabi leg of the competition. His flamboyance during his stint with Qalandars brought him to everyone’s notice and he became one of the most sought-after players in franchise cricket.

“PSL is great. It's so challenging for me. It was the first franchise tournament I played and then came back last year to do well. I knew I was playing really good cricket because it is a challenge to come here, especially as an overseas batter.

“Playing for Lahore Qalandars that second half of the season was my first chance. It was really exciting to get an opportunity to play and try to discover my game and then come back again. I always had such a good time, [PSL] plays a massive role in my life.”

He added that PSL had played a huge role in his professional growth as it led him to try to figure out how he wanted to play the game, be challenged by really high-quality players, and figure out different ways to get improve.

He added that local players in the tournament were very competitive. “It is always a great test to come to play PSL as an overseas player.”