PSL 2023: How have Multan Sultans performed so far?

Multan Sultan celebrate during the seventh match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League played in the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 19, 2023. — PSL

Multan Sultans have certainly proved they are a formidable force and must be kept a lookout for, as the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) picks up steam.

Sultans have certainly utilised the home advantage fully by winning four of the five games played at the Multan Cricket Stadium so far.

Their only defeats in their first six matches have been in the tournament opener and in their only away game, courtesy the match-winning half-century by PSL debutant, Tayyab Tahir, and a combined effort from the Karachi Kings’ spinners.

Multan Sultans are locked with Lahore Qalandars on points but have a smaller net run rate that positions them in second place on the points table.

They will look to avenge the defeat against Lahore Qalandars on March 4 when the two sides face off at the Gaddafi Stadium. They then travel to Rawalpindi to play Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators.

In fast bowler Ihsanullah, Multan Sultans have produced a strong contender for the emerging player of the tournament award. The right-arm pacer is the leading wicket-taker and has phenomenal numbers in the tournament. He has taken 14 wickets in six innings at an average of just 9.35. His economy rate is only 5.53 and has a strike rate of 10.1. He was the first bowler to pick up a five-fer this season.

In Mohammad Rizwan, Multan Sultans have the most successful batter of the season, who is the only batter with 300 runs this edition and is one of the two batters to score a century. Rizwan has made 358 runs at an average of 89.50 and has a strike rate of 141.50. He has also scored three half-centuries and hit 37 fours, which are the most for any batter this season.



