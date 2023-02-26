PSL 2023: Multan Sultans opt to bowl first against Karachi Kings

Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan opted to bowl first after winning the toss against Karachi Kings in the 14th match of the Pakistan Super League season 8.
Top-order batter Tayyab Tahir and South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi are making their debut for Karachi Kings.
Meanwhile, Sultans have brought in spinner Akeal Hosein and all-rounder Anwar Ali in place of Kieron Pollard and Mohammad Ilyas.
Karachi Kings are currently placed on the fifth position in the points table and desperately need a win to stay in contention for the final four. They have only won one of their five games so far.
Karachi’s opponents Multan are currently at the top of the points table with four wins in five matches.
Playing XI
Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Anwar Ali, Akeal Hosein, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah
Karachi Kings: Matthew Wade (wk), James Vince, Tayyab Tahir, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim (c), Ben Cutting, Irfan Niazi, Aamer Yamin, Musa Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Akif Javed
This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.
