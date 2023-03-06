PSL 2023 points table: Latest situation after QG vs KK clash

Quetta Gladiators on Monday managed to secure a much-needed win against Karachi Kings — ensuring that they remain in contention for playoffs qualification — following their victory in the 22nd match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
The Gladiators now have four points on the table and are in the sixth spot, while the Kings also have four points and remain in the fifth spot.
Gladiators trumped the Kings by four wickets at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Monday.
|Team
|Matches
|Wins
|Losses
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|LAHORE QALANDARS
|7
|6
|1
|12
|1.321
|ISLAMABAD UNITED
|7
|5
|2
|10
|-0.093
|MULTAN SULTANS
|7
|4
|3
|8
|0.568
|PESHAWAR ZALMI
|6
|3
|3
|6
|-0.896
|KARACHI KINGS
|9
|2
|7
|4
|0.358
|QUETTA GLADIATORS
|8
|2
|6
|4
|-1.344
The winner will not only lift the Supernova Trophy but will also collect a cheque of Rs120 million, while the runners-up will receive a cheque of Rs48 million.
