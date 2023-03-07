Prince Harry shares big statement in response to King Charles 'olive branch'

Prince Harry, in his recent interview, has seemingly tried to explain why he left the royal family and revealed his future plan whether he would reunite with the Firm or not.

The Duke of Sussex, in conversation with Dr Gabor Maté, has divulged that he 'always felt different' from his family, adding that his mom Princess Diana also felt the same.

"Certainly throughout my life, throughout my younger years, I always felt slightly different to the rest of my family. I felt strange being in this container, and I know that my mum felt the same," Harry added.

The Duke also claimed: "My wife saved me. I was stuck in this world, and she was from a different world and helped draw me out of that."

Royal fans and commentators, sharing their opinion on the 38-year-old royal's latest statement, have begun to speculate that the Duke won't return to the family as he never felt happy there and felt "different" and isolated.

Th 38-yayear-old royal's big statement comes amid King Charles III's latest olive branch to his son as the monarch has officially invited Meghan and Harry the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to his and the Queen Consort’s coronation this spring.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told The Times that they have received “email correspondence” about the coronation, but no decision has been disclosed about whether they will accept the invitation or not.

However, it's being claimed that Meghan and Harry will not appear in any royal processions or on the balcony of Buckingham Palace alongside other working royals if they do end up attending the coronation in May.