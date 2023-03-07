K-pop band New Jeans are the new global ambassadors for Levi’s

K-pop group New Jeans have become the new global ambassadors for denim brand Levi’s. The announcement was made by the group's social media page on March 6th, stating:
“We are honoured and thrilled to be with Levi’s, a timeless brand that represents the world’s most iconic pair of jeans.”
An official from Levi’s also commented on the partnership: “We prepared a meeting with New Jeans as the first step to appeal our brand identity to Generation Z while celebrating the 150th anniversary of the birth of [Levi’s jeans] 501. As they have free, fashionable, and bright energy, we plan to work on various performances and interesting projects together [with New Jeans] as our brand ambassador.”
Thy are currently preparing for a performance with New Jeans in Seoul in honour of the 501 Day when they were granted the patent for their jeans back in May 20th, 1873.
