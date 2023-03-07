K-pop band Ateez’s company releases debut date for new group

The group will debut in late March

K-pop group Ateez’s agency KQ Entertainment have announced the debut date for their new group Xikers. They boy band will officially be debuting on March 30th with their first album called HOUSE OF TRICKY : Doorbell Ringing.

The teasers show a playful concept for the group, including the reveal of a character called Tricky who will accompany Xikers on their journey.

The group were known as KQ Fellaz 2 as trainees, with their seniors Ateez using the name KQ Fellaz. Xikers were introduced as a 10 member group last year, with the members Jinsik, Hyunwoo, Junghoon, Hunter, Yujun, Yechan, Minjae, Junmin, Sumin and Seeun.

After revealing the new group, the agency released each member’s pictures and a dance performance video as well. They also launched the group’s social media accounts.