Jenna Ortega talks close bond with ‘Wednesday’ co-stars, makes rare comment on love life

Jenna Ortega got candid about her love life during her recent appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast with host Dax Shepard, via Entertainment Tonight.

“I almost don’t even find myself interested,” the Wednesday actress, 20, told Shepard when he asked about love and dating. “But a part of it is self-esteem. I’m not ready to be that vulnerable or trusting with someone.”

The 20-year-old actress revealed that she was in a relationship for a couple of years, however, but had to press pause when things got “too hectic.”

“It had nothing to do with them, it was just strictly – I couldn’t manage,” she said. “If there’s one thing I’m going to focus on – which is probably something I need to change – it’s going to be my work.”

The Scream VI actress was most recently rumoured to be dating Asher Angel in 2018 after the pair showed up to Just Jared’s 7th Annual Halloween Party in a couples’ costume, dressing up as Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson. They were also seen together at a fashion show, ET detailed.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ortega also talked about the close bond she shares with her Wednesday co-stars, Percy Hynes White, George Farmer and Emma Myers, and called them her closest friends.

“We mothered each other, so whenever someone was busier, like going through something, we were there,” she shared.

She talked about her special bond with her on and off-screen bestie, Myers, admitting that she has “ever been so protective of somebody.”

“I think about her all the time. I only ever want to make sure she’s okay and good,” she added. “I’ve never had that desire or urge for anybody else. She’s a sweetheart. She’s a real person. All three of them are. Friends that I made there are kind of my only friends at the moment.”