Steven Spielberg says 'impossible' we are alone in the universe

Veteran filmmaker Steven Spielberg whose penchant for Sci-Fi is showcased in his work recently expressed his views on other intelligent life in the cosmos.

Speaking on the The Late Show With Stephen Colbert the E.T. director said he doesn’t believe we are alone.

He said: “I think it’s mathematically impossible that we are the only intelligent species in the cosmos. I think that’s totally impossible,” he continued. “At the same time, it also seems impossible that someone would visit us from 400 million light years from here — except in the movies, of course — unless it figures out some way of jumping the shark, so to speak, and getting here through wormholes.”

Speaking about UFOs the director said: “I’ve never seen a UFO, I wish I had! I’ve never seen anything I can’t explain. But I believe certain people who have seen things that they can’t explain.”

“I think what has been coming up recently is fascinating, absolutely fascinating.”

“What if it’s us, 500,000 years into the future that is coming back to document the second half of the 20th century and into the 21st century because they’re anthropologists?” he says.

“And they know something that we don’t quite know yet that has occurred and they’re trying to track the last hundred years of our history.”