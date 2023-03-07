Prince Harry, Meghan Markle repeating a ‘sad’ history of another royal couple

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be at the risk of facing isolation after stepping down from royal duties in March 2020.

Royal author Nicholas Owen has claimed the royal couple is set to follow in the footsteps of Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson, via Daily Express UK.

“The way they burst on the scene with the famous interview with Oprah Winfrey but once the initial excitement dies down. They’re going to find invitation a little bit more difficult to get frankly,” he shared.

“A bit of a sad thing. It’s a terrible reminder of times past when Edward VIII left the throne back in the 1930s because he married an American divorcee. Gradually, the big invitations petered out and they were left rather isolated and I’m afraid the same thing seems to be happening again,” he explained.

Wallis Simpson, a two-time divorcee, and King Edward VIII met and fell in love, and what followed was mass scrutiny and a media berating that led to their eventual exit from England and royal duties, per BRIDES. The two met and became friends in the early 1930s. At the time, Wallis was married to Ernest Simpson, and Prince Edward was in line to become king.

In 1936 and 1937, Edward takes the throne before Wallis filing for divorce. King Edward VIII revealed his love for her to the prime minister and his family. He decides to abdicate the throne for her. On June 3rd, 1937, at the Château de Candé, they tied the knot in a small ceremony without any family present, the outlet detailed.

Owen’s comments come after a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess said over the weekend, “I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the Coronation.”

The representative of Meghan and Harry added the pair would not immediately disclose whether they will attend the event or not.