Kanye West makes Instagram comeback with cryptic post

Kanye West returned to Instagram and shared a cryptic post, which confused fans about the rapper's intentions.

The fashion mogul shared a picture of a slender runway model sporting a slim-fitting grey outfit with shocking red glasses.



Nonetheless, the picture belonged to Balenciaga's Winter 2023 fashion show in Paris.

West captioned the post, "Write a caption…." Hinting towards his 18 million followers to help him come up with a slick caption.

"Yeezy back !!!!!" YG reacted in the comments section.

While former collaborator GLC wrote, "Sakiya Red!"

U.K. rapper Stefflon Don responded to Ye's post, "Where the hell you been at ?" before quipping, "When its the time of the month but he still wanna taste."

Previously, the Donda rapper made his comeback nearly three months after he was booted out due to sharing a song on the platform about his anti-Semitic controversy.

However, the Yeezy founder's suspension from the sharing app was not a one-off incident.

On the contrary, the 45-year-old was kicked off multiple times in 2022 for not following the company's guidelines.

Meanwhile, Balenciaga was among several A-list endorsements that showed the door to West after the rapper started making anti-Semitic rants.

However, it remains unclear whether West's post was an attempt to make amends or a mocked of an already burned bridge.

In other news, Adidas is in a pickle after Kanye West split as the German brand is sitting on a $500 million unsold Yeezy stock.

It might be tempted to burn them to dump them for good.

Several analysts estimated product mass at approximately $300 million to $500 million. In return, the company is expected to shed up to $1.3 billion in profit losses in the current year, as per Financial Times.

"What makes this so dramatic is how big it is," Wedbush analyst Tom Nikic told The Washington Post, adding that the Yeezy brand was raking in almost $2 billion in revenue in a year.

"That's really a big, substantial part of (Adidas's) business — and the abruptness with which it happened."