Sara Ali Khan opens up about her performance in Love Aaj Kal

Sara Ali Khan believes she failed to perform her best in her 2020 releases.
In an interview at a recent podcast, she opened up about her releases, and said, "My performance in Love Aaj Kal was really horrible. Like, I was not convincing in Coolie. I think that I'm aware of that. I am aware of the fact that... see it's also an expectation game, after Kedarnath and Simmba, me, my mother [Amrita Singh], my brother [Ibrahim Ali Khan], audiences, everybody had a certain expectation because I was decent in these films. I did come out suddenly and it was like, 'Oh my god, Sara!' And then I gave you two back to back films where you're like, 'Really Sara?'
She further added, "I think I lost sense of reality and I started doing things I wasn't fully convinced about. I think there was an element of fakeness to me during that time. And I'm not formally trained as an actor. I'm not a manicured person at all and what that does is, it leaves me very susceptible and only dependent on instinct. So if I myself am going to pollute that instinct with fakeness then I'm really left with nothing."
Sara will be seen in Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh.
