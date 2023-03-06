Sara Ali Khan opens up about her performance in Love Aaj Kal

Sara Ali Khan thinks she was ‘horrible’ in Love Aaj Kal

Sara Ali Khan believes she failed to perform her best in her 2020 releases.

In an interview at a recent podcast, she opened up about her releases, and said, "My performance in Love Aaj Kal was really horrible. Like, I was not convincing in Coolie. I think that I'm aware of that. I am aware of the fact that... see it's also an expectation game, after Kedarnath and Simmba, me, my mother [Amrita Singh], my brother [Ibrahim Ali Khan], audiences, everybody had a certain expectation because I was decent in these films. I did come out suddenly and it was like, 'Oh my god, Sara!' And then I gave you two back to back films where you're like, 'Really Sara?'

She further added, "I think I lost sense of reality and I started doing things I wasn't fully convinced about. I think there was an element of fakeness to me during that time. And I'm not formally trained as an actor. I'm not a manicured person at all and what that does is, it leaves me very susceptible and only dependent on instinct. So if I myself am going to pollute that instinct with fakeness then I'm really left with nothing."

Sara will be seen in Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh.