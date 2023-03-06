Pedro Pascal shows support for LGBTQ+ community, shares heartwarming post

Pedro Pascal garnered praise for voicing support to the LGBTQ + community. The Last of Us actor shared a powerful message on social media on Sunday.



Expressing his support, the Mandalorian actor, 47, turned to his Instagram and shared photos of the Pride Flag.

Pascal, who has a sister named Lux - who came out as trans in 2021, shared the Pride Flag pictures with the caption, “The answer my friend is blowin’ in the wind. #LGBTQIA.”

The Game of Thrones actor referenced Bob Dylan's 1962 civil rights anthem Blowin' in the Wind. His post received love and praise from fans across the globe.

Fans and several celebrities commented on the post, expressing their support for the actor’s sentiments, including his The Last of Us co-star Bella Ramsey, who wrote, “Love love love,” and dropped Pride and transgender flags emoticons.

Pascal’s post comes amid anti-trans legislation and drag show bans across the United States.