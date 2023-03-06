Netflix confirms Gary Glitter documentary

Netflix has announced it will produce a documentary series about the worldwide hunt for 1970s disgraced pop star Gary Glitter.

The working title for the project is Hunting Gary Glitter. The three-part series will feature formerly concealed photographs and archive footage on Paul Francis Gadd, who rose to prominence in the 1970s and ’80s under the stage name Gary Glitter.

Gadd was convicted of child sexual abuse in 2006 which was followed by a conviction in 2015 for a chain of sexual offences. He was recently released after serving half of his sentence.

The documentary will have select access to the journalists who pursued Glitter around the globe to bring him to court, and alerted authorities to his location in Southeast Asia, finally leading to his capture.

The production for the documentary series has been underway for a number of months, according to Netflix.

Voltage Films, is behind the project which is directed by Sam Hobkinson. Hobkinson also directed The Confession, Misha and the Wolves and Fear City. Documentaries on Glitter are also in the works at Amazon Prime Video and ITV, according to The Times.