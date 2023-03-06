Prince Harry ‘blubbering’ ‘vacuous, self-satisfied waffle’: ‘Shows how sheltered he is’

File Footage

Mental health professionals believe Prince Harry’s “vacuous, self-satisfied waffle only goes to show what a sheltered life he leads.”



These admissions have been made by famed psychiatrist Dr. Max Pemberton.

Dr. Max’s admissions have been shared to the Daily Mail and accuse the Duke of promoting a ‘quack’ in his livestream.

Per the doctor, “He is promoting yet another quack therapy. His vacuous, self-satisfied waffle only goes to show what a sheltered life he leads.”

“He imagines he is a spokesman for his generation, and casually remarked that 99.9 per cent of people ‘are carrying round some form of grief, trauma or loss’.”

“This much is certain: 99.9 per cent of people did not grow up in a palace.”

“Prince Harry has to realise that his experiences are completely insulated from everyone else’s reality – and his self-serving words can cause immense harm to people whose lives he will never understand.”