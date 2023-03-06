David Harbour opens up on 'Stranger Things' season 5 filming

Stranger Things star David Harbour revealed the shooting date of upcoming season five.
Speaking to Collider, "We're walking into season five. I've got a couple more months to train. We start shooting that in June, though, and that will be the final season," the actor added.
The Thunderbolts actor also spoke about the physical transformation of playing the titular role in season five.
"I did a lot of training for season four. He [Hopper] was in a very specific position, that Russian prison. It was about making him a different guy and sort of shedding a layer of himself physically, mentally, and emotionally."
"But now he's back in town, he's back in America where they have cheeseburgers, so he will be well-fed," the 47-year-old added.
Earlier, the Hellboy star aired his views about finishing the show as "bittersweet" but added that the show should now end with the last season.
"Now we're almost nine years from filming the first season, and I think it is time for it to end," Harbour said. "But it is, of course, very bittersweet."
"You know, there's a sadness there," he continued. "But also, we've all grown up. It is time for us to leave that nest and try other things and different projects.
"And to let the Duffer Brothers try different things as well. I mean, those guys are so talented. I want to see what they come up with next. So, it is bittersweet but it's definitely time."
