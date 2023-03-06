Prince Harry, Meghan Markle can stay Frogmore Cottage if they accept Coronation invitation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed they have been invited to the King Charles’ Coronation – but have refused to say whether they will be attending.

Their spokesperson confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex received an email from the Palace about the event on May 6th, 2023.

According to the Mail on Sunday, despite the notice by the King to “vacate” their Windsor home, the couple will be able to stay at the Frogmore Cottage, should they fly to England to attend the ceremony.

The news came a day after Prince Harry’s livestream session about his memoir, Spare, in which he was interviewed by Dr Gabor Maté. In the interview he detailed his life at the palace and how he was deprived of hugs during his “incredibly painful” childhood.



Currently, Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, who is expecting her second child, still uses Frogmore when in the UK with her family, and has helped to pack up some of the Sussex’s belongings and ship them to the couple’s US home, sources told the Mail.

King Charles is said to have told officials to give the Sussexes notice to quit Frogmore Cottage on January 11, the day after Spare came out. His decision to remove one of the final links his son has to the UK was also described as indicative of the current state of the relationship between the two sides of the family.

The changes are part of Charles’ residence shakeup meant to streamline the monarchy and remove perks for non-working royals.

For nearly three years, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have lived in Southern California, where they moved after stepping down as senior working royals.

While they had moved to the United States, they still did hold the Frogmore Cottage, which they received from the late queen as a wedding gift. They also spent nearly $3 million on renovating the place according to their liking.