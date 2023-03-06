Sanjay Dutt to feature in 'Hera Pheri 3' with OGs Akshay Kumar, Paresh, Suniel Shetty

Sanjay Dutt might play Ravi Kishan’s distant brother in 'Hera Pheri 3'

Sanjay Dutt has just confirmed his role in the upcoming film Hera Pheri 3.

Yet there were only rumours coming from different sources claiming that Sanjay will be starring in Hera Pheri 3 as a gangster. But now, the actor has himself confirmed his role in the film.

Dutt, recently attended a store launch event, where he revealed that he is going to be the part of the third sequel.

He stated: “Yes, I am doing the film. It will be exciting to shoot with the whole team. It's a great franchise, and I'm so happy to be a part of it. Firoz aur mera rishta bhi bahut purana hai and it's great to be together with Akshay (Kumar), Suniel anna (Shetty), and Paresh (Rawal).”

As per the sources: “Sanjay Dutt plays the role of Ravi Kishan’s distant brother. Ravi Kishan is one of the many characters fooled by Raju, Shyam and Baburao in Phir Hera Pheri. Sanjay comes into the picture in the comic capacity to represent the whacky track around Ravi Kishan and Sharat Saxena”, reports Indiatoday.

Hera Pheri 3 is all set to bring in the OGs Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty together in one frame again.