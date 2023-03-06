Meghan Markle was bared from wearing 'veil' on her wedding

Prince Harry talks about Meghan Markle's suffering as wedding approached near.

Harry and Meghan, who tied the knot in 2018, witnessed outfit reservations from the Palace ahead of the big day.

Recalling one such conversation, the Duke of Sussex reveals: “There had been spirited arguments in the back corridors of the Palace about whether or not Meg could—or should—wear a veil.”

He continued: “Not possible, some said. For a divorcée, a veil was thought to be out of the question. But the powers that be, unexpectedly, showed some flexibility on the subject.”

Meghan and Harry tied the knot in St’ George’s Chapel in May 2018.