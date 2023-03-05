Netflix: Top gritty crime series to binge-watch

Netflix brings a suspenseful and thrilling list of crime series to binge-watch. Check out the complete list below.





Khakee: The Bihar Chapter:

A morally straight IPS police officer and his team investigate deadly crime in their city. They go after an unsparingly notorious gang to bring it to justice but find themselves in a moral battle, gripped in a mire of corruption.







Peaky Blinders:

Based on a Birmingham-based gang led by their boss Tommy Shelby, this gangster family epic set in 1900s England, follows the gang's exploits set in a post-World War I political landscape.







The Snow Girl:

The relentless search for a little girl connects her family with a young newspaper journalist. This new thriller series is adapted from Javier Castillo's best-selling novel.







Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story:

Emmy-winner Evan Peters portrays a real-life serial killer, notorious for cannibalism. The series attempts to expose the incompetence of the Wisconsin police, and systemic racism from the eyes of Jeffrey Dahmer's victims.







CAT:

Living under a false identity, a former police informant enters a drug empire but discovers its mysterious connection to his dark past. Starring Randeep Hooda, this Hindi and Punjabi dubbed, series is a spellbinding tale of spying, brotherhood and power.







Ozark:

In a money-laundering quest, a financial adviser drags his family to a quiet summer resort community in the Ozarks. This Emmy-winning series is full of dark twists.







Mindhunter:

This crime thriller follows two FBI agents in their pursuit to catch serial killers by studying their damaged psyches. Mindhunter is based on true events with fictional characters.







Narcos:

This bold crime series chronicles the real-life rise of the infamous Colombian drug cartels in the 1980s and the relentless war of law enforcement agencies to suppress their power.







Breaking Bad:

A chemistry teacher's whole life changes when he gets diagnosed with terminal cancer. His life priorities change when he partners with a high-school drop-out and together they face dangerous drug mafias.

