K-pop band Blackpink announce an exciting new project

K-pop girl group Blackpink have announced a new group project. The group recently gave a stunning performance in Malaysia as a part of their Born Pink World Tour.
At the concert, the group made an unexpected announcement, unveiling an epic teaser for their upcoming project called BPTG which will soon be released. Fans immediately took to social media to speculate that this would be the release of the previously teased project The Game.
Fas initially found out about The Game through several food trucks that confirmed that Blackpink were filming content in 2022 that would go on to be released in 2023. The banner advertised:
“WATCH OUT 2023…
‘THE GAME’ is coming to the game scene
and it’s going to be GAME OVER!”
Fans believe that The Game will be a new variety show like Blackpink House while others think it might be a web drama, similar to Treasure’s The Mysterious Class.
