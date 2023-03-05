K-pop group Seventeen’s Hoshi and DK in hot waters over controversial comments

The pair allegedly made several fatphobic jokes throughout the video

K-pop group Seventeen’s members Hoshi and DK are facing backlash from fans after allegedly making fatphobic comments about bandmate Seungkwan. The three members make up a subunit of the group called BSS.

They came out with their first album called Second Wind in February and have appeared on several variety shows since then, as well as the content posted on their YouTube channel.

Recently, they invited Norweigan singer and songwriter Peder Elias who collaborated with them on their song. According to Koreaboo, fans were excited to watch the video since the members have filmed content with the singer before as well.

During the video, Seungkwan tells Peder that he eats very little to which Peder agrees, but Hoshi then cuts in, jokingly commenting that Seungkwan is a ‘pig.’ The members went on to make similar jokes about their bandmate throughout the video.

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment over their behaviour, calling their comments ‘fatphobic.’ Though some fans defended DK and Hoshi, claiming that it was a cultural difference and that which may seem offensive to the fans who are upset, may not be upsetting to Seungkwan himself.