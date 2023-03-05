Chris Rock spilled daughter's school anecdote

Chris Rock revealed his oldest daughter Lola school's incident in his Netflix's comedy special Selective Outrage.

The comedian remembered her daughter was on a class trip to Portugal, "Lola and four of her little white girlfriends decided they were bored." The girls, he said, ended up sneaking out to go drinking and got caught.

Of course, they got busted. Rich white schools, they don't play that **."

The Madagascar actor continued, "These crazy white schools got rich * white parents, and rich * white parents do not let their kids get kicked out of school. So all the parents, they all got lawyers, even the ones that were lawyers got lawyers. Good lawyers."

Rock added that he was not on board with the lawyer idea as he was "mad" at his child.

"But my ex-wife's like, 'No, ** that, we're getting a lawyer, and we're gonna sue this school, we're gonna sue this dean, we can sue these teachers. I can't even believe they let her out of their sight!'"

"So I come home from work, and I see Lola outside just laughing with like three of her little white girlfriends."

The 58-year-old said he then inquired about what was so funny.

And Lola is like, 'Daddy, stop it, you're so serious! I'll be back in school in no time,'" he continued. He then got into his car, drove to the school, and asked the dean a favor: "I need you to kick my daughter out of this school. I need you to kick her Black * out of this school. I need my Black child to learn her lesson right now before she is up on OnlyFans and some *! Please kick my child out of *** school."

As a result, "They kicked her out. They kicked them all out, but they kicked my child out first," Rock said.

However, Rock revealed the incident was a few years ago, and she's in college and doing fine now.