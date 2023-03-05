K-pop band Billlie drop teaser for their upcoming album

Their album is set to be released towards the end of March

On March 4th, K-Pop girl group Billlie unveiled a brand new teaser for their upcoming album. The teaser features all of the logos from their previous eras along with the words: “Billlie, I know you/Billlie, you’re my name.”



Though the group have yet to confirm a date for the release of the comeback, their agency Mystic Story did confirm that it will be coming out towards the end of March. This will be the group’s fourth mini-album.

One of their latest comebacks was called The Billage of Perception: Chapter Two which came out in August 2022. The lead song for the album was Ring Ma Bell (What a Wonderful World) which showcased their unique sound and concept.

The album went on to sell around 43,823 copies on the first days of its release according to Hanteo Chart. They broke their previous record of 34,000 copies sold from their comeback Track by Yoon: Patbingsu.