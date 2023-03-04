Bebe Rexha says dating musician 'not going to happen'

Bebe Rexha is confident she doesn’t want to date a musician.

The 33-year-old 'Say My Name' singer opened up about her love life while promoting her new single “Heart Wants What It Wants.”

She listed “honesty, trust and happiness” as essentials in a relationship. The singer-songwriter also insisted her prospective partner will be from a different profession.

“There have have been guys though, in the industry that have tried,” she shared. “I tried going on a date in the past, like, you know, and I was like, ‘This is not going to happen. This is not going to work for me… It’s just too much.’”

Singer Bebe Rexha is slated to perform at this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards as the headliner.

Rexha will be singing her new international hit single, ‘I’m Good (Blue)’, a Grammy-nominated collaboration between herself and David Guetta.

“I’ve always loved the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards! I can’t wait to perform and see who gets slimed.”

American singer and songwriter signed with Warner Records in 2013. She received songwriting credits on Eminem's single "The Monster" (which later received the Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Performance) and has also contributed songwriting to songs recorded by Shinee, Selena Gomez, and Nick Jonas.

Rexha released her debut extended play in 2015, I Don't Wanna Grow Up, which saw the reasonable commercial success of her singles "I Can't Stop Drinking About You" and "I'm Gonna Show You Crazy".