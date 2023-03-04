Ghostplayer cosplayer prompts panic in California town centre

Ghostface, the Scream villain, cosplayer sparked panic in a California town centre.
According to NME, Sonoma City locals were shocked to spot the Screens film’s antagonist on Monday morning.
The police were called after the cosplayer of fictional murderer led some to panic.
The horror cosplayer was was reported to be seen at 1st Street East and East Napa Street, next to the busy Sonoma Plaza, where some scenes of orginial movie was filmed.
Later, it was revealed that Paramount hired cosplayer to donned Ghostface costume to promote the upcoming Scream VI film.
“Thank you for everyone’s concern, it’s been addressed,” local police said in a Facebook post in regards to the Scream-themed panic.
“Scream VI is set shortly after the events of Scream 5, and follows how [the characters] deal with the massacre in Woodsboro [in Scream 5],” co-director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin told the outlet, adding, "It follows them to New York, and then Ghostface enters the picture and everything goes off the rails.”
The Scream VI will hit to the theatres on March 10.
