PM, Governor-General to represent Australia at King Charles coronation

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed he and Governor-General David Hurley will represent their country at King Charles coronation in May.
He said, according to Sky News, he has accepted an invitation to attend King Charles coronation in Britain alongside Hurley.
Anthony Albanese said, "It was a great honour for me to have an audience with King Charles. I've been invited to his coronation, on the first Saturday in May, I will attend along with the Governor-General, with other guests as well who have been invited by the Palace."
"I think that that will be an enormous occasion."
King Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, will be formally crowned on May 6 in a solemn religious ceremony at Westminster Abbey where the coronation of kings and queens has taken place for the best part of a thousand years.
