King Charles upcoming visit to France, Germany: details inside

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla’s first state visit of the new reign, to France and Germany, will take place from Sunday 26th March to Friday 31st March 2023.



The visit will celebrate Britain’s relationship with France and Germany, marking shared histories, culture and values.

Buckingham Palace has shared the detailed programme of the King and Queen Consort’s visit.

The State Visit Programme

They will travel to France on Sunday 26th March until Wednesday 29th, undertaking engagements in Paris during that time and on Tuesday 28th, visiting Bordeaux. Highlights of their French programme will include:

The King and the Queen Consort will join President and Mrs. Macron for a ceremony of Remembrance and wreath laying at the Arc de Triomphe.

King Charles will address Senators and members of the National Assembly at the French Senate.

Camilla, together with Mrs. Macron, will officially open the new Manet and Degas exhibition at the Musée d’Orsay.

The British royals will be guests of honour at a State Banquet hosted by President and Mrs. Macron at the Chateau de Versailles.

The King will witness first-hand the devastation caused by last summer’s wildfires on the outskirts of Bordeaux, hearing from emergency workers and the local community about their experiences.

They will mark the opening of the British Consulate in Bordeaux and meet members of the local French and British communities.

The Royal couple will arrive in Berlin on Wednesday 29th March. On Thursday 30th, they will undertake engagements in Berlin and Brandenburg, before heading to Hamburg on Friday 31st March.

In Germany, highlights of their programme include:

A ceremonial welcome by President Steinmeier and Frau Büdenbender at the Brandenburg Gate.

The King and Queen Consort will be guests of honour at a State Banquet, hosted by the President and his wife at Schloss Bellevue.

King Charles will address the Bundestag, the German Federal Parliament.

He will meet refugees recently arrived from Ukraine and hear about the support Germany provides for them.

Camilla, accompanied by Frau Büdenbender, will visit the Komische Oper in Berlin, to learn more about the opera company’s outreach projects and community engagement.

In Brandenburg, His Majesty will meet representatives from a joint German/U.K. military unit and see a demonstration of their bridge-building amphibious vehicles.

In Hamburg, their Majesties will visit the St. Nikolai Memorial, the remains of a church which was destroyed when the Allies bombed the city during the Second World War. His Majesty and the President will lay wreaths during a short ceremony of remembrance.

King Charles will learn more about the port of Hamburg’s adoption of green technologies, meeting representatives from some of the firms involved.

The King and the Queen Consort will attend a celebratory reception with Hamburg residents and members of the local British community, accompanied by the President and Frau Büdenbender, marking the end of their State Visit.