Sofia Carson's 'entire family' will be in attendance at the Oscars

Sofia Carson is still dazed following the nomination of her song for Best Original Song at the 2023 Oscars. The singer’s entire family will be attending the awards ceremony in support.



The Descendants star and Diane Warren who wrote the music and lyrics for the track for American-Italian anthology film, Tell It Like a Woman are both nominated. Carson is a multiplatinum recording artist and released her debut album in 2022. For Warren however, ‘Applause’ marks her 14th career Oscar nomination.

"It's so surreal," Carson told E! News

"It's the greatest honor of my life that Diane chose me to be the voice of this anthem and I'm so grateful and thrilled and just honored, deeply, deeply, deeply honored. I pinch myself every day."

Sofia, along with this year's nominees for Best Original Song including Rihanna (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Lady Gaga (Top Gun), Stephanie Hsu, Son Lux and David Byrne (Everything Everywhere All at Once) and Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava (RRR) will be performing their hits at the Oscars 2023 ceremony on March 12.

"I really am taking in every single moment of this incredible journey," she added. "And other nominees are Rihanna and Lady Gaga, artists that we admire so much, so it's amazing. It's really, really amazing."

"My entire family is flying out, my mom, grandma," she shared, referring to the big night. "My sister will be with me and it's the greatest gift in the world, because they saw their 3-year-old Sofia dreaming of something like this and it's really, really special."