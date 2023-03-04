Netflix 'All Quiet on the Western Front' surpasses 150 million hours in accumulated viewership

Netflix film All Quiet on the Western Front surpassed an impressive 150 million hours in streaming.

All Quiet on the Western Front has garnered huge amount of love since its release on Netflix in October, 2022.

As reported by Variety, the film has surpassed the mark of 150 million hours in accumulated viewership.

Edward Berger's anti-war depicts the story of a young guy Paul Bäumer played by Felix Kammerer), who joins the Imperial German Army along with his friends after listening to authority figures from his circle telling them that going to war would make them heroes.

However, the horrifying realities of war unfold when the teenagers get to the battle ground.

In an interview with Collider, Berger explained how he wanted to visually showcase the themes of the movie with physical objects, such as the scarf that is seen throughout the story.

The director also praised the 1929 novel of the same name that served as an inspiration for the film, and how it was important to preserve the essence of the book.

All Quiet on the Western Front bagged 9 Academy Awards nomination this year, including major categories such as Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Score.

The soundtrack of the movie was composed by a German pianist Volker Bertlemann, who produces music with the stage name Hauschka. Berterlmann is very famous for working on the award-nominated films.

It is still not predicted that how many awards All Quiet on the Western Front can take home when the 2023 Oscars ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 12, 2023.