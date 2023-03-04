Prince Harry’s lighthearted moment during intense interview with Stephen Colbert unveiled

Prince Harry answered the Colbert Questionert, a signature segment of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, which aired Tuesday, February 28th, 2023. He had appeared on the talk show to discuss his memoir Spare on January 10th, the day of the book’s global release, via People Magazine.

In their discussion about life after death, the Duke of Sussex, 38, brought in a light-hearted moment during the interview.

“What do you think happens when we die?” Colbert asked him as part of the 15-question interview. “I think we become animals,” Prince Harry replied in a lighthearted tone, with a laugh.

“No, I like that. Like we reincarnate? Do you have an animal you’d like to come back as?” Colbert posed. Without missing a beat, Harry said, “Probably an elephant.”

The Duke has previously mentioned the role wildlife played a role in his romantic life. In his memoir, Harry wrote about his third date with his Meghan Markle in 2016, when she joined him for a camping trip to Botswana, and what it was like to hear wild animals just outside their tent as they snuggled up to sleep on the first night.



“The tent was very small, and very Spartan. If she’d been expecting some glamping trip, she was now fully divested of that fantasy,” he wrote of the basic accommodations. “We stared at the roof, listening, talking, watching moon shadows flutter across the nylon. Then, a loud munching sound. Meg bolted upright. What's that?”

“Elephant, I said. Just one, from what I could tell. Just outside. Eating peacefully from the shrubs around us. She won't hurt us,” he wrote.