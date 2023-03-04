Meghan Markle 'evoked ' rare qualities in King Charles

Meghan Markle brought out rare personality traits in King Charles, says Prince Harry.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex notes how his to-be wife made his father more boyish in his 60s.

He pens: “Meg evoked so much in him, qualities I’d rarely seen. In her presence Pa became boyish. I saw it, saw the bond between them growing stronger, and I felt strengthened in my own bond with him."

He adds: "So many people were treating her shabbily, it filled my heart to see my father treating her like the princess she was about to—maybe born to—become.”