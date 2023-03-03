K-pop group TXT’s Taehyun fanboys over J-Hope from BTS

The young singer got emotional while sharing the teaser

Taehyun from the K-pop group TXT took to social media to express his joy over BTS’ J-Hope collaborating with American rapper J. Cole. BTS and J-Hope have mentioned J. Cole as a source of inspiration throughout the years.



They even recorded their own take on his song Born Sinner called Born Singer. J-Hope finally met the rapper at 2022 Lollapalooza and admitted that he is his muse.

Considering the group’s appreciation for the rapper, fans were elated when it was announced that the pair would be collaborating for J-Hope’s new song On The Street. Taehyun’s reaction was similar to BTS fans, as he took to social media to share the link for the teaser.

Along with the link, he wrote a caption expressing how emotional he feels about J-Hope getting to collaborate with his idol and also asked Cole when his album would be coming out.