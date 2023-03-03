Lee Min Ho from 'The King: Eternal Monarch' accused of tax evasion

He was allegedly charged with a hefty amount after the investigation

On February 2nd, Aju News made a report claiming that Lee Min Ho and his company were investigated and fined on charges of tax evasion.

The report further detailed that the investigation of the actor and MYM Entertainment was taken up by the Seoul Regional Tax Service in September 2020. They were allegedly fined with a hefty amount following the investigation.

After the report came out, the agency came out with a statement refuting the claims: ”Hello. This is MYM Entertainment.

We would like to make this announcement to correct matters related to our agency and our agency’s artist.

The agency and actor Lee Min Ho have been paying taxes dutifully, and there has never been a single unsavory incident.

The current situation is an issue that arose due to a difference in interpretation of whether our artist’s previously dealt matter of “compensation for damages caused by the use of illegal portrait rights” was subject to taxation or not, and it was about an additional tax that was determined due to an accounting error in the process of handling corporate expenses. With regard to this, we have dutifully paid.

Thank you.”