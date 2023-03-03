BTS member Jimin announced as Tiffany & Co. ambassador

Jimin from the K-pop group BTS has been announced to be the new ambassador for luxury brand Tiffany & Co. As an ambassador, the idol will appear in brand events as well as their ad campaigns.
The singer himself commented on the announcement, stating: “It is a great honor to partner with Tiffany and embody the values of a brand that has a passion for design, innovation, and artistry.”
The brand’s executive vice president for product and communications, Alexandre Arnault also gave a statement: “We are looking forward to welcoming multifaceted artist and performer Jimin of BTS as our newest house ambassador. He embodies the energy, style, and sense of modernity that epitomizes Tiffany and Co. We are proud and incredibly excited to unveil our future campaigns with him launching later this spring.”
Jimin will be one of two K-pop artists signed on with the brand, the other being Rosé from Blackpink.
The concert will go on for two days
Legendary singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen's heirs have accused his former manager and lawyers of forgery
Selena Gomez showered love on Lizzo as she debuted her new hair
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are standing accused of behaving like ‘scalded corgi’s when privilege is taken from them
Sarah Ferguson is affectionately known as Fergie
Hrithik Roshan is currently busy shooting for 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone