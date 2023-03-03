'Haunted Mansion' needs 'all the help she can get' in new trailer

Disney has dropped the trailer for Haunted Mansion, the second film named after the Walt Disney theme park attraction.



“This house has a way of playing tricks on you,” the film’s star Rosario Dawson says in the clip shared by the studio on Thursday.

The film follows a mother-son duo, played by Dawson and newcomer Chase Dillion, who get more than they bargained for when they move into a surprisingly affordable mansion. Soon they enlist a group of “so-called spiritual experts” to help rid the house of “supernatural squatters”.

“This mansion is unhinged, she needs all the help she can get,” Owen Wilson who appears to be dressed as a priest in the feature - can be heard saying.

The trailer shows glimpses of the mansion featured in the new Disney rendition as “My House Without Windows” plays in the background.

The film is the second adaptation of Walt Disney's theme park attraction, after the first was released in 2003. Haunted Mansion will be in theatres on July 28.

The supernatural horror comedy film directed by Justin Simien from a screenplay by Katie Dippold stars Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon, LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, Winona Ryder, Dan Levy, Hasan Minhaj, Danny DeVito, Jared Leto, and Jamie Lee Curtis.