Sonam Bajwa joyful after receiving love from Pakistani fan

Indian model-cum-actor Sonam Bajwa. — Instagram/sonambajwa

Indian model-cum-actor Sonam Bajwa was on cloud nine after her fan from across the border held a placard with her pictures to express his affection for the star during a Pakistan Super League match in Rawalpindi.

A Twitterati shared a post on the microblogging and said: "Fan of @bajwasonam in Rawalpindi stadium during a #PSL8 Match."

The placard that the fan was holding up had pictures of the model pasted on them and it also read: "I believe in Sonam Bajwa supremacy."

The story does not stop there as the celebrity from across the border expressed gratitude for her fan.

"This is so sweet," Bajwa wrote with a smile emoji.

The model-cum-actor has recently gained popularity not only in India but in Pakistan as well, due to her stunning looks and acting prowess.

Several fans were delighted to know last month that she was planning to visit the neighbouring nation soon.

During a Q&A session on Twitter, a fan asked her to "please" visit Pakistan. In response, she said: "I'm coming this year," adding a shushing emoji.

Bajwa last year expressed her feelings for Pakistan’s heartthrob Fawad Khan and said she desired to be in a relationship with him if he wasn’t married.

While having a conversation with a radio portal Connect FM Canada, Bajwa expressed her affection for The Legend of Maula Jatt actor.

She was asked about her infatuations in the interview to which she replied: “This is a mystery; I can’t tell but only that the person I want to have an affair with is already married.

“I don’t [keep an] eye on married men. It’s Fawad Khan, so if he wasn’t married, I’d make my move," added Bajwa.

In an interview with BBC Asian Network, she also revealed that she is a big fan of Sajal Aly. "I am the biggest fan of Sajal Aly, she is phenomenal and I feel happy sharing that I've learned so much from her, she's extraordinary and I think you'd agree."

Bajwa is a famous Indian model and actor. She began her career in 2013 with a Punjabi film Best of Luck. After that, she never looked back and played some amazing roles in films like Kaatteri and Honsla Rakh.