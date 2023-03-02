‘Teen Mom’ star Ryan Edwards arrested for violating court order

‘Teen Mom’ star Ryan Edwards arrested for stalking wife Mackenzie

Former Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards was arrested on Wednesday for stalking his separated wife, Mackenzie Edwards, and violating a protective order.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office’s official statement detailed that the arrest took place sometime in the afternoon.

Edwards’ arrest comes nearly a month after he was taken into custody for harassment and possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and violating an order of protection.

The mom of two — who shares kids Jagger, 4, and Stella, 3 with Ryan shared a series of alleged domestic violence incidents that she has endured since getting married to Edwards in 2017.

He is accused of punching ‘holes in the walls and doors,’ and other physical violence. She 27-year-old Mackenzie said he “opened pocket knife, put to my back like he was going to kill me. This was in front of children. I tried to leave, he smashed my phone, took my car keys.”

The former reality TV star was also arrested for violating his probation on a heroin-related charge in March 2018.