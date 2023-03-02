K-pop band New Jeans make Melon Chart history

The girl group have now broken yet another record

K-pop girl group New Jeans have made history on the Melon Weekly Chart. It was announced on February 27th that their song Ditto has once again topped the streaming platform's charts.

The track has not dropped even once from its spot at No. 1 for a full 70 days since its initial release on December 19th, 2022. This means that the song has been charting on No. 1 for ten weeks, making it the first song in Melon Chart History to remain on the No. 1 spot for so long.

The only other group that has managed to claim the No. 1 spot on the charts for longer than ten weeks is BTS, though their run was not consecutive. Ditto has also remained at the top for teen weeks on Bugs, going on to set a new record for the other streaming platform as well.

Their other tracks OMG and Hype Boy are also ranking high on the charts, claiming the No. 2 and No. 3 spots respectively.