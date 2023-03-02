Harry Styles cheekily responds to very risqué sign from fan during Australia gig

Harry Styles was left in shock after two fans swindled him into answering a racy joke at his second Gold Coast show
The Don’t Worry Darling star has currently been performing the Australian leg of Love On Tour gigs.
A video - taken by a crowd member - has been making rounds on the internet that shows the As It Was singer on a mic break when he spots the signs of two fans, Lily and Tia.
Styles, who was dressed in a glittering pink T-shirt and tight leather pants, read the signs, “Bestie broke her nose at Melbourne night one.”
The Harry’s House crooner then looked at the girl beside her who held a different sign, and said, “Your sign says, “I broke my bestie's nose at Melbourne night one.”
“Tia, you broke bestie's nose?” he responded in shock. However, she yelled back, “It was an accident!”
Styles quipped hoped it was an accident because, “violence is never the answer Tia.”
Frankie Fisher – a TikTok user – also went viral after her handmade sign caught the attention of the Watermelon Sugar singer.
Styles will be performing his final two gigs of his tour in Sydney this weekend.
