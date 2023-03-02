Chris Pine vents frustration on 'Star Trek 4' delay

Star Trek star Chris Pine voiced his frustration on the hiccups in the making of Star Trek 4.

During an interview with Esquire, the actor said, "I don't know anything," adding, "In Star Trek land, the actors are usually the last people to find out anything. I know costume designers that have read scripts before actors."

"I would say it's frustrating," Pine continued. "It doesn't really foster the greatest sense of partnership, but it's how it's always been. I love the character. I love the people. I love the franchise. But to try to change the system in which things are created — I just can't do it. I don't have the energy."

The 42-year-old believed the Star Trek franchise “feels like it’s cursed.”

Earlier, franchise producer J.J. Abrams went ahead with a fourth installment of the sci-fi franchise in February 2022.

Pine, Zachary Quinto, Simon Pegg, Zoe Saldaña, Karl Urban, and John Cho were unaware that Paramount was moving forward with the film.