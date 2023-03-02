TikTok introduces new features to limit screen time

Image shows TikTok on the web.— Unsplash

TikTok is assisting teenagers in managing their screen time with recent improvements. As part of TikTok's attempts to provide a positive digital experience, parental controls have been added to the application.

The new personalised options will assist users in constructively expressing themselves.

TikTok is encouraging users to limit their screen time in an effort to improve user experience. Following the findings of the Digital Wellbeing Lab, the company said that TikTok will now set the daily screen time cap for users under the age of 18 at 60 minutes.

Anyone who wants to use the application for more than 60 minutes will have to actively choose to do so by entering a passcode.

Three new elements in the Family Pairing feature have been introduced by TikTok in an effort to strengthen families and guarantee user safety.

1. Custom daily screen time limits

Parents and caregivers can customise the daily screen time limit for teenagers. For each day, a different time limit can be set. Families will be able to set the timings by following the school schedules, family travel, and holidays.

2. Screen time dashboard

The dashboard will show summaries of time spent on TikTok and how many times the app was opened. Parents will also find a breakdown of the total time spent during the day and night.

3. Mute notifications

With the help of this option, parents can decide to mute notifications for their teens by setting up a schedule. Under the new update, users aged 13-15 will not be sent notifications from 9:00 pm onwards. Similarly, the push notifications are disabled from 10:00 pm onwards for accounts whose users are aged 16-17.

"TikTok is also rolling out a sleep reminder through which users can do better planning on going offline at night time. A pop-up will appear at the set time to remind users to log off from the application.," a statement read.

"For educating parents and children about the new features, TikTok has partnered with creative content creators and experts from the industry. The in-app support also plays a vital role in teaching users about the Family Pairing option and newly introduced features."

In order to create a safer user experience and give parents the ability to teach their teens about the responsible use of the digital environment, TikTok has developed a number of features and improvements over the past several months.

The short-video platform claims that it has improved its parental controls, increased policy transparency, established the Safety Centre, and formed beneficial alliances with numerous safety organisations by putting the needs of families first.

